In a truly impressive display of spinelessness, Joe Biden has agreed to the Taliban’s terms of an August 31 deadline for the Afghanistan withdrawal, in the process openly flouting the G7’s agreement to defy the Taliban’s directive.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, among others, is absolutely revolted by this development, and he’s issued a statement to President Biden:

Damn the deadline. The American people are not going to surrender our fellow citizens to the Taliban. Mr. President, tell the Taliban we’re getting our people out however long it takes, and that we’re perfectly willing to spill Taliban, al-Qaeda, and ISIS blood to do it. pic.twitter.com/qCYrQ4AjF3 — Senator Ben Sasse (@SenSasse) August 24, 2021

The voice of courage this administration is greatly lacking. Damn the deadline, amen! https://t.co/hBC4VpX6M8 — Dooitze de Jong (@dooitzeyidejong) August 24, 2021

Joe Biden should take every word of Sasse’s statement to heart, but in his infinite incompetence and callous disregard for people’s lives, he most likely will ignore it.

And he will do so at the detriment of America’s global standing as a beacon and staunch defender of freedom.

