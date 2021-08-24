https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/damn-the-deadline-gop-sen-ben-sasse-tells-joe-biden-to-cut-the-stockholm-syndrome-and-stand-up-to-the-taliban/

In a truly impressive display of spinelessness, Joe Biden has agreed to the Taliban’s terms of an August 31 deadline for the Afghanistan withdrawal, in the process openly flouting the G7’s agreement to defy the Taliban’s directive.

GOP Sen. Ben Sasse, among others, is absolutely revolted by this development, and he’s issued a statement to President Biden:

Joe Biden should take every word of Sasse’s statement to heart, but in his infinite incompetence and callous disregard for people’s lives, he most likely will ignore it.

And he will do so at the detriment of America’s global standing as a beacon and staunch defender of freedom.

