Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) issued a curt response to the Taliban after the terrorists demanded the U.S. pull out of Afghanistan by the end of August: “Go f*** yourself.”

The Taliban threatened the U.S. On Monday after President Joe Biden signaled that troops may stay in Afghanistan past August 31 to continue evacuating American citizens and U.S. allies. The terrorist group warned of “consequences” should the United States leave troops in Afghanistan past the deadline.

“The only proper response from America to these dirty savage terrorists should be: Go f*** yourself,” Crenshaw tweeted.

President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he may keep U.S. forces in Afghanistan past the end of the month to continue evacuations. The U.S. is currently conducting a chaotic evacuation of thousands of U.S. personnel and American citizens from Afghanistan through Kabul’s Karzai International Airport.

“There’s discussions going on among us and the military about extending. Our hope is we will not have to extend, but there are going to be discussions, I suspect, on how far along we are in the process,” Biden said on Sunday. ““We discussed a lot with the Taliban. They’ve been cooperative in extending some of the perimeter.”

“So far the Taliban has not taken action against U.S. forces. So far they have, by and large, followed through on what they said in terms of Americans to pass through, and the like. And I’m sure they don’t control all of their forces. It’s a rag tag force,” he added.

After Biden’s comments, Taliban spokesman Dr. Suhail Shaheen said that the terror group would hold the Biden administration to the August 31 deadline.

“It’s a red line. President Biden announced that on 31 August they would withdraw all their military forces. So if they extend it that means they are extending occupation while there is no need for that. … If the U.S. or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations — the answer is no. Or there would be consequences,” Shaheen said.

“It will create mistrust between us. If they are intent on continuing the occupation, it will provoke a reaction,” he added.

The Taliban captured Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on August 14 and toppled the Afghan government. Kabul’s fall capped off a lighting blitz by the terror group to capture Afghanistan following Biden’s scheduled pullout of U.S. forces.

Thousands of U.S. citizens and allies are stuck behind Taliban checkpoints, unable to enter Karzai airport for evacuation. On Saturday, the U.S. embassy of Afghanistan, which has moved operations to the airport, sent out a notice warning Americans to not attempt to travel to Karzai.

“Because of potential security threats outside the gates at the Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the embassy said in a security alert.

