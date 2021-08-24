https://www.foxnews.com/entertainment/andrew-cuomo-emmy-award-rescinded

Former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo had his 2020 International Emmy Award rescinded.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award,” the organization told Fox News in a statement.

“His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” it concluded.

Cuomo resigned as governor on Monday amid a sexual harassment scandal. On Tuesday, Kathy Hochul was sworn in and became New York’s first female governor.

GOV. ANDREW CUOMO TO RECEIVE EMMY AWARD FOR HIS ‘LEADERSHIP’ DURING THE PANDEMIC, TWITTER GOES NUTS

Cuomo originally won the Founders Award “in recognition of his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

According to the Emmys, its Founder’s Award is given to those who “cross cultural boundaries to touch our common humanity.”

Past recipients include former Vice President Al Gore, Oprah Winfrey, and Steven Spielberg.

CUOMO RESIGNS: CYNTHIA NIXON AND OTHER CELEBRITIES REACT TO RESIGNATION

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President & CEO, Bruce Paisner said in a press release at the time. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Cuomo has been the New York governor since 2011 and his decision to step down came after New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that he sexually harassed at least 11 women in a 165-page report released in early August.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The politician said in a press conference two weeks ago he’s “deeply” sorry for any behavior deemed inappropriate during his time in office but denied the sexual harassment allegations.

Fox News’ Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

