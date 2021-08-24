https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/dnc-says-that-president-biden-has-defied-expectations-again-and-exceeded-even-his-own-goals-in-afghanistan/

As the Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis pointed out earlier, supporters of President Biden have nothing to point to other than the speed of the evacuations out of Afghanistan. Yes, tens of thousands of people have been evacuated, but how many are Afghan refugees, and how many are American citizens? How many American citizens have yet to be evacuated? And what was the deal leaving behind tens of millions in military hardware for the Taliban?

The Democratic National Committee on Tuesday released a statement crowing that Biden had defied expectations (again), which is sort of true. Our expectations of him were total incompetence, and he’s managed to exceed those expectations. The DNC also says Biden has exceeded his own goal in evacuating people from Kabul.

The Democratic National Committee wants you to know: It’s been a success. pic.twitter.com/Y1y8D7z8Si — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 24, 2021

Can’t wait to see *those* commercials during Congressional campaigns next fall. — Tom Garrett (@TheAxisOfEgo) August 24, 2021

I agree, they should totally lean into this “success” for midterms. — Scott Kinney (@kidkosmic) August 24, 2021

This has to be a parody — Snake Wrangler (@rocksprinty) August 24, 2021

Delusional. — Bob Swanson (@overlookgoldens) August 24, 2021

Too much winning. — Robert Herreid (@HerreidRobert) August 24, 2021

An unmitigated disaster of epic proportions by any metric. — John D Porter (@txndc) August 24, 2021

When someone asks for an example of gaslighting… — John Barton (@bartjw) August 24, 2021

Keep our promises to our Afghan partners? Do they mean the Taliban? — Paul Wolford (@pdub0718) August 24, 2021

“We got 6 Afghans for every American left behind. I’d call that a success!” – Jen Psaki, probably — Dave (@slownewsdave) August 24, 2021

This will not age well. — American Cat (@american_kitty) August 24, 2021

Oh dear. 😲 That’s a bit of a stretch — Princess Sassypants (@Nyro4uLaura) August 24, 2021

The whole statement is why people have TRUST ISSUES with the @POTUS administration! — jr (@jr61949087) August 24, 2021

🤡🌎 — Traveling Ronin 🇦🇺 🇯🇵🇹🇭👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 (@CarizmaJon) August 24, 2021

Everyone laughs, but this is the stuff we’ll see on the ‘news’ while the complete and utter failure that is the withdrawal from Afghanistan will be completely white washed and anyone who remembers otherwise will be labeled a ‘conspiracy theorist’, all because midterms. — Drinky McSipSip (@DrinkyMcSipsip) August 24, 2021

These guys are going to wait to rewrite history. Just gonna try to gaslight there way through this administration. pic.twitter.com/nRJOG4OGVJ — BB (@Madyank2) August 24, 2021

This is North Korean level propaganda. Absolutely bizarre. It’s like they don’t know that we know. — ₳mbiAnts🅡 (@AmbiAnts_) August 24, 2021

Even George Stephanopoulos told Biden, we’ve all seen the photos of people plummeting to their deaths … but that was four days ago, five days ago. Forget about it.

I reckon @JoeBiden is on another planet, and his executive are too scared to tell him how wrong he is pic.twitter.com/NrhFgsTwqi — Gin not Sling (@Gin_Not_Sling) August 24, 2021

Nothing like taking a victory lap when you’re in last place and the race has just started. — JustTheFacts (@ConservaTarian3) August 24, 2021

How do we know? How many were there? How many were removed? Are there any left? How do we deal with the $85B in military equipment left behind? So many questions, so few answers. To soon to say it was a success — Mike Brazell (@BrazellMike) August 24, 2021

What an absolute joke. It would be funny if it wasn’t so tragic and preventable. — Richard (@RichardPBeams) August 24, 2021

Be ready for video of dead Americans from Afghanistan. — Danimal (@Lord_Chewie) August 24, 2021

They ripped off Jennifer Rubin, btw.https://t.co/IuDW0DMm4X — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! Productions (@DontWalkRUN) August 24, 2021

We can always count on conservative blogger Jen Rubin to stand up for her president.

It’s all just a political game to them, made clear by this statement. Shameful. — Kerry Troup (@kerryktroup) August 24, 2021

During the next several days expect plenty of re-writes and reiterations from the lefty-leftist journos. — Bud D. follows Lisa Desjardins of the PBS NewsHour (@soloflexerus) August 24, 2021

Whew! That’s a relief! For a minute there it looked liked he pulled the military out without stopping to consider the implications of doing so, thereby stranding thousands of Americans in truly dire circumstances and alienating allies around the globe! — Susurrous Schism (@susurrousschism) August 24, 2021

Every one of our allies has publicly stated the opposite. Americans are still trapped, civilian allies are still trapped, and the Taliban is now in possession of billions of dollars of U.S. military equipment. All Biden has done successfully, is hide and grovel to the Taliban. — I Wasn’t Here (@IWasntHere4) August 24, 2021

Let us all pause and consider what failure might have looked like to the Democrats. — West Valentine (@TwirlClub) August 24, 2021

This really is unbelievable, but they had to say something.

