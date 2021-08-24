https://www.mrctv.org/blog/bring-it-public-schools-missouri-teachers-file-major-lawsuit-against-critical-race-curriculum

Let’s get ready to rumble, folks. Two Missouri school teachers are doing the Lord’s work by taking a lawsuit straight to the heart of the pernicious Marxist critical race theory that is being pushed in public schools. The two women are suing Springfield County Schools over forcing them to promote “race-based trainings” if they want to keep their jobs.

The Daily Signal reported on August 20 that Brooke Henderson and Jennifer Lumley, two Springfield County Public School teachers filed a suit in federal court against their employer for violating their “right to free speech.” Their specific charge was that the school forced them “to affirm beliefs with which they disagree during mandatory race-based trainings as a condition of continued employment.”

The teachers are being represented by Southeastern Legal Foundation in their lawsuit, a legal group that has already filed a civil rights lawsuit in Illinois over schools’ “use of racially segregated training and affinity groups.”

By now, many of us are wise to the disturbing motivations behind race-based “training.” They’re about encouraging students to understand that their place in society is benefitted or denigrated by their race. If they’re white, they’ve been privileged their entire lives by an American system, that according to the propaganda, was founded to protect slaves, and promote white supremacy, whereas black kids and other minorities are taught that they are on the receiving end of that societal structure.

Ultimately, as Daily Signal explained, CRT gets students to buy into this concept of “equity,” which is an “anodyne-sounding term that shields the pernicious reality” of government rewarding various minority groups based on their perceived victim status, at least relative to the dominant group. Equity as policy also attacks the dominant group’s advantages and ends up destroying the concept of merit and individual freedom.

Again this is vile, liberty killing stuff that the Marxists and cultural deconstructionists are trying to push on children. In terms of what they’ve been teaching kids, an “oppression matrix” from the Springfield school district leaked in January. It included terms which are considered by the curriculum to be “covert” forms of white supremacy. These included terms such as “colorblindness,” and phrases such as “all lives matter,” and actions such as “claiming reverse-racism.”

So of course, the teachers were presumably taught that they could never teach their students that America has striven to be a colorblind society, or that BLM crimes against white shop owners were “reverse-racism,” lest they be fired.

According to the teachers’ specific legal complaint, they were forced to agree with the school district’s “equity trainers,” who would make statements such as, “In doing social justice work, it is important we acknowledge the dark history and violence against Native and Indigenous People across the world.” The suit claimed that these trainers would require teachers to signal whether they agreed or disagreed with these crazy statements, and if they didn’t they “were berated by fellow employees and reprimanded by school district leaders.”

What’s worse is that if teachers didn’t subscribe to the school district’s focus on “race essentialism,” there was a risk that they could have their “pay docked” or have their jobs put “in jeopardy.”

So for these poor teachers, it’s promote anti-white racism and Marxist-driven hatred of the USA or lose your livelihood. If there were ever a reason to sue, it’s this. God bless them.

