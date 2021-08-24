https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/dude-is-a-tyrant-dr-anthony-fauci-respects-peoples-freedom-but-not-when-it-comes-to-covid19-or-anything-else-really-video/

We cannot for the life of us understand why the hell anyone is still giving Dr. Anthony Fauci a platform. The guy’s been wrong about so much. There’s COVID19, of course.

There’s also the Constitution:

Why must there always be a “but,” doctor?

He should’ve stopped right after “freedom.”

This friggin’ guy.

Or at least an aspiring one.

We’ve definitely had enough of Anthony Fauci.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...