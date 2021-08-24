https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/dude-is-a-tyrant-dr-anthony-fauci-respects-peoples-freedom-but-not-when-it-comes-to-covid19-or-anything-else-really-video/

We cannot for the life of us understand why the hell anyone is still giving Dr. Anthony Fauci a platform. The guy’s been wrong about so much. There’s COVID19, of course.

There’s also the Constitution:

Fauci: “I respect people’s freedom, but when you’re talking about a public health crisis … Enough is enough. We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.” https://t.co/RO5kZ6tekh pic.twitter.com/YvrymUi0S1 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) August 24, 2021

Why must there always be a “but,” doctor?

He should’ve stopped right after “freedom.”

“I respect your freedom but actually I don’t” https://t.co/sKWBR1YYjG — Jordan Rachel (@TheJordanRachel) August 24, 2021

“I respect people’s freedom except for those times when I do not” https://t.co/0Xf0feqhat — Leonydus Johnson (leave/me/alone) (@LeonydusJohnson) August 24, 2021

This friggin’ guy.

I masked, I got my vaccine. What we are seeing in Australia is atrocious. This virus is never going away. It’s something we have to learn to live with but giving up freedoms is a big ole nope. pic.twitter.com/B2yO6ivB9O — Stephen Whistler (@StephenWhistler) August 24, 2021

This dude is a tyrant. — ATXPop (@SpenceCor) August 24, 2021

Or at least an aspiring one.

Fauci is exactly who the Founders had in mind when they made a list of things the government isn’t allowed to do. https://t.co/fzj0jo1wR5 — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) August 24, 2021

We’ve definitely had enough of Anthony Fauci.

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

