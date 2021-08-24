https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/elitist-douche-nozzle-wapo-journos-bright-idea-mocking-unvaccinated-trump-supporters-goes-oh-so-very-wrong/

Dude. C’mon.

You know what’s really sad is WaPo op-journo Radley Balko is trying to pretend it’s Trump supporters or conservatives or rednecks or the uneducated who are not getting vaccinated, and that if it’s some conspiracy about a secret cure the government doesn’t want us to know about, that these same people will TAKE THE VACCINE.

Yeah, this is an a-hole tweet from an a-hole journo.

Idea: – Set aside ~15 million Pfizer vaccines – Give them a weird new name like Hydroxyiverzinc – Send to doctors, veterinarians, acupuncturists, etc. – Viral marketing campaign calling Hydroxyiverzinc “the secret COVID cure the government doesn’t what you to know about!” — Radley Balko (@radleybalko) August 23, 2021

We hate to break it to him (not really), but the majority of people in America who are not vaccinated are people with PhDs.

Not to mention people of color as well.

Okay. What’s your plan to trick these people? pic.twitter.com/Zgyut5U3jV — I Didn’t Vote For This Incompetent Old Clown (@corrcomm) August 24, 2021

We suppose his tweet gave him a little tingle down his leg because like the rest of our friendly, Leftist, douchebag blue-checks, he is likely missing the good times of dunking on Trump supporters. Such low-hanging fruit, right?

Luckily, he was dragged pretty well for it:

Idea: – Stop tweeting — Scott Coleman (@bandphan) August 24, 2021

Lie!

Wheeeee!

Anyone else really, really tired of being condescended to? Spoken to and about like a child, or an ignorant rube? Just me? https://t.co/w71QqtcjcT — Elaine Batt (@elainebatt3) August 24, 2021

Oh no, we’re all getting really really really tired of people pretending they’re our betters.

Because bypassing informed consent has always worked out for the better… https://t.co/nnw4PcvVwd — Rumor Flies (@RumorFlies) August 24, 2021

Mocking people and joking about fooling them … what an elitist douche-nozzle.

WaPo is gonna WaPo.

We know.

