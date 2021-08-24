https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/elizabeth-warren-firmly-believes-president-biden-made-the-right-decision-to-withdraw-our-troops-from-afghanistan-in-the-most-irresponsible-way-possible/

Hold up, haters. Elizabeth Warren would

First of all, how many of those individuals were Americans that the Biden administration had left stranded — yes, stranded — in Afghanistan?

And second of all, what the hell is that crap about Joe Biden making the right decision to withdraw our troops?

Joe Biden has made plenty of decisions regarding Afghanistan.

And every single one of them has been wrong.

She’s just sticking with what she knows.

