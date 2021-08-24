https://justthenews.com/government/security/fake-border-patrol-van-apprehended-arizona-carrying-nearly-dozen-illegal?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Smugglers were recently apprehended using a fake U.S. Border Patrol vehicle to try and bypass the Arizona-Mexico border, according to U.S. immigration authorities.

Homeland Security Investigations and area Border Patrol agents took into custody the driver, who was also wearing a fake uniform, and 10 migrants inside the vehicle.

The interim chief patrol agent of the Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector shared a photo of the phony van, captioning it, “This is not a Border Patrol vehicle.”

Close to 215,000 illegal migrants in July alone were encountered at the southern U.S. border – topping by 13% the already incredibly high June figure, which was 188,000.

Arizona GOP Gov. Doug Ducey recently announced that he will be keeping National Guard members at the southern border for another year.

“The Biden-Harris administration has utterly failed to secure the border,” he said. “It’s clear that this White House has neither the ability nor the desire to address the border disaster – a crisis of their own making.”

