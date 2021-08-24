https://www.theblaze.com/news/de-blasio-overlord-carrot-stick-vaccine-mandates

Far-left New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) was ripped as an “overlord” with a penchant for controlling people after an interview clip on his COVID-19 vaccine mandate for New York City school employees made the social media rounds.

“Human beings do well when they have carrot and stick,” the mayor told MSNBC’s Willie Geist on Tuesday. “So, a mandate helps people to realize it’s time. FDA final approval on Pfizer said it’s time.”

De Blasio also said he wants to see children as young as 5 years old to get vaccinated.

“Now, the Biden administration could do something else that would really help us all move forward: Speed the approval of the vaccine for the 5- to 11-year-olds,” he told Geist. “It’s time for that. Look, if we can get that last piece done, ’cause right now we can vaccinate kids 12 and up, and we’re having a lot of success in New York City getting that done. But we need that last piece, and we need every child in America back in school.

“So, I know [President] Joe Biden cares, to his great credit, I know the team’s working nonstop, but they’ve got to make this a central priority,” Di Blasio continued. “Get that vaccine ready for the 5- to 11-year-olds. And then there’s not even a question anymore about our schools. Everyone in the school building at that point could be vaccinated, should be vaccinated.”

How did folks react?

A number of observers didn’t take kindly to de Blasio’s use of “carrot and stick” as a motivation for humans:

“Here’s my stick: anyone who requires a vaccine checkpoint won’t get my money. These checkpoints set a dangerous precedent that anyone using their brain can see,” one commenter said. “And I’m vaccinated, so even [sic] go there.”

“Politicians do well when we have tar and feathers,” another user reacted bluntly.

“De Blasio talking like he owns humans,” another commenter wrote.

“This is not a public servant, this is an overlord,” another user declared.

“When politicians use phrases like ‘carrot and stick,’ they are talking about humans like animals,” another commenter said. “Completely dehumanizing the population which they are elected to serve. Shows how little they truly think of the population.”

“Does he realize what he’s admitting in the analogy? The people chasing the carrot never get the carrot,” another user noticed. “That’s what the analogy illustrates. Literally.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

