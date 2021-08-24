https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-screw-freedom-enough-is-enough/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE







“They’re going to give a lot of incentive and backing for a lot of institutions and organizations and places of employment to mandate, and that could be colleges, university, the military, organizations that employ a lot of people, some of the big corporations are going to say if you want to work for us in person, you’ve got to be there and get vaccinated.”

“I know I respect people’s freedom, but when you’re talking about a health crisis that we’ve been going through for over a year and a half, the time has come. Enough is enough. We’ve just got to get people vaccinated.”

“If we keep lingering without getting those people vaccinated that should be vaccinated, this thing could linger on, leading to the development of another variant which could complicate things.”

Here’s the full segment…