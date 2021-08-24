https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/569178-fbi-now-investigating-deaths-of-two-newlywed-women-in-utah

The FBI and Utah’s State Bureau of Investigation have been asked to assist in investigating the killing of two newlywed women in the state, Fox 13 of Salt Lake City reported.

The Grand County Sheriff’s Office called on the two agencies to join in the probe of the deaths of Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, who were first reported missing on Aug. 14 and found shot to death at their campsite four days later.

Sheriff Steven White says this is the largest investigation that his office has ever taken on.

“Just know that everything is being done that we can possibly do, that is why we have asked for the additional resources. We want to make sure we do it thorough. We do it complete and we do it right,” White said, according to Fox 13.

“We have extra patrols that are working pretty much the whole county and we are putting special emphasis on the mountain and around those areas. We are trying to work them as much as we can, especially when we are eight guys down,” he added.

The Hill has reached out to the FBI for comment.

Shortly before the couple was found, Schulte’s father posted on Facebook that they had reported “a weirdo camping near them” and that they felt threatened, according to USA Today.

“Kylen and Crystal told close friends that there was a weirdo camping near them that was freaking them out !!! And that they should move campsites. Now they have been missing for over 4 days and nights!” Sean-Paul Schulte posted on Wednesday.

The couple’s friends and family told Fox 13 they are devastated not to know what happened to them but are hoping to find answers.

“It is hard knowing we can’t figure anything out and we can’t find these people who did this to them,” said Brittany Garcia, a close friend to Schulte and Turner.

Other friends expressed concerns about the transparency of the investigation.

“There is a lot of curiosity in the town as far as if law enforcement is doing anything they can and if they did everything they could in the very beginning,” Laura Lee Green told reporters.

White says his office took action when the missing report was initially filed.

“There were actually deputies that went into the mountain areas, there was actually a Colorado sheriff that looked at one of the lakes on the backside of the mountain for us,” he said.

White said the investigation is ongoing but that he will be unable to share all the details to protect the integrity of the case.

“Right now, we are not taking anything off the table,” White said. “We are investigating this at every possible avenue for every possible thing.”

