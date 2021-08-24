https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/fits-right-in-with-segregation-happy-dems-of-the-past-terry-mcauliffe-dragged-for-saying-hell-make-life-difficult-for-unvaccinated-virginians/

C’mon Virginia, Hillary lackey and all-around Clinton lapdog Terry McAuliffe sucked enough the first time.

Don’t give this guy another chance to be your governor.

Granted, we’re not surprised he’s going this route since we all know how much Democrats have enjoyed pushing segregation.

Watch:

Terry McAuliffe says he wants to “make life difficult” for Virginians who don’t comply with his COVID vaccine mandate. “Make it hard for people get on planes or go to movie theaters,” he says. pic.twitter.com/jmsBermcUh — Team Youngkin (@TeamYoungkin) August 23, 2021

Do as your government tells you OR we’ll make your life hard.

Doesn’t exactly seem like a winning campaign to us … unless of course, you’re trying to appeal to fascists.

Youngkin, McAuliffe’s opponent and much better option for Virginians everywhere, encouraged Virginians to get the shot but reiterated it should be a personal decision.

How can ANYONE not vote for this guy over the dictating Clinton flunkie?

Ben Shapiro jumped in:

Why? If vaccination is meant to protect the person who vaccinates, it is that person’s business; if it is meant to protect other people who are unvaccinated, they have all had the opportunity to vaccinate. If you’re vaccinated, you shouldn’t care. https://t.co/E9Wwf03SPI — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) August 24, 2021

Bingo.

Terry fits right in with the democrats of the past. pic.twitter.com/aaXWL9smfi — Dr. Freedom Fetish™ (@Thomas_Young77) August 24, 2021

Another petty tyrant. — Colice Powell (@colonelpowpow) August 24, 2021

Well, he IS a nazicrat, soo… — The Peoples Republic of Padilla (@StpeterPadilla) August 24, 2021

Substitute “black people” or “Jews” for “haven’t been vaccinated. Same energy. — Reality Hammer | #ResistEverywhere | #BidenCheated (@realityhammer) August 24, 2021

Let’s make it hard for him…to win — Lynn4liberty (@Lynn4liberty1) August 23, 2021

Government: servant to the people — R Herrold 🐸Ⓜ️🦠 (@herrold) August 24, 2021

Voting straight Red pic.twitter.com/Cccqt2wbC0 — Patricia Collins 🇺🇲 (@cpat3188) August 23, 2021

In Virginia, and all across the country.

It’s the only way to save it.

***

