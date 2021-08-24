https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/prevention-cures/569146-florida-mother-loses-unvaccinated-sons-to-covid

A mother from Jacksonville, Fla., lost two of her adult sons to COVID-19 and now has to move out of their shared home.

Lisa Brandon, just like her sons, came down with COVID-19. But she was vaccinated — and she believes the vaccine would have saved their lives.

“It’s a parent’s worst nightmare,” Lisa Brandon told News4Jax. “The only reason I’m doing this is to put the word out to please get vaccinated.”

In late July, Brandon told the local news outlet, she and her sons, Aaron Jaggi, 35, and Free Jaggi, 41, began feeling ill.

Aaron and Free’s conditions worsened after contracting pneumonia along with the coronavirus. The Jaggi brothers were admitted into the intensive care unit and put on ventilators, but they ultimately succumbed to the virus within 12 hours of one another. Older brother Free died on Aug. 12 and younger brother Aaron died the following day.

“This is horrible. I love my boys,” Brandon told News4Jax. “They never made it home.”

Branson has now lost three sons, including her son David, who died five years ago.

“My boys, they were my life,” she told the local news outlet. “That’s all I lived for, for them.”

As a recipient of the Moderna vaccine, she credits the vaccination for a milder case of COVID-19 compared to her boys, who she said she was unsuccessful in convincing to get vaccinated.

“I think they would be alive today if they would have gotten their shot,” she told News4Jax. “I wouldn’t have gotten it as bad. I wish I could have made them do it. And now it’s too late.”

Now, Brandon has to move out of her home she shared with her two sons., Family and friends have set up a GoFundMe campaign to help secure funeral expenses for the two brothers.

“I think Aaron and Free would be just blown away to see how many people cared about them,” said family friend Brittany Pequignot, who set up the campaign. “And how many people are stepping up to help their mom out in this tough time.”

