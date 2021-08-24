https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-new-york-gov-andrew-cuomo-s-special-emmy-is-being-rescinded

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced on Tuesday that it is revoking former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s special 2020 International Emmy Award.

“The International Academy announced today that in light of the New York Attorney General’s report, and Andrew Cuomo’s subsequent resignation as Governor, it is rescinding his special 2020 International Emmy® Award. His name and any reference to his receiving the award will be eliminated from International Academy materials going forward,” a statement noted.

Cuomo had gotten the award for his COVID-19 briefings last year. The International Academy noted in a November 2020 press release that Cuomo would “receive this year’s International Emmy® Founders Award, in recognition of his leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic and his masterful use of television to inform and calm people around the world.”

“The Governor’s 111 daily briefings worked so well because he effectively created television shows, with characters, plot lines, and stories of success and failure,” International Academy President & CEO Bruce L. Paisner said in a statement included in the November release. “People around the world tuned in to find out what was going on, and New York tough became a symbol of the determination to fight back.”

Cuomo faced intense pressure to resign from office in the wake of a report that concluded he had sexually harassed multiple women.

“The independent investigation has concluded that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women and in doing so violated federal and state law,” state Attorney General Letitia James said earlier this month at a press conference. “Specifically, the investigation found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed current and former New York State employees by engaging in unwelcome and nonconsensual touching and making numerous offensive comments of a suggestive and sexual nature that created a hostile work environment for women.”

Cuomo said that he “never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances.”

Kathy Hochul, who had been serving as the state’s lieutenant governor, became the new governor of New York on Tuesday. She is the first woman ever to serve as governor in the Empire State.

