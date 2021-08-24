https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/free-dumb-so-edgy-moe-davis-dragged-for-crap-tweet-about-forcing-unvaccinated-americans-to-stay-home-goes-on-wussy-blocking-spree/

If you’re not blocked by Moe Davis you’re not doing Twitter … at all, lol.

True story.

You can seriously just disagree with ol’ Moe and he’ll block you before you can even hit send.

Take for example, this edgy tweet where he used the word ‘free-dumb,’ so you know he’s super serious and tough and stuff.

Nothing brings out someone’s inner-fascist more than COVID does.

Hey, at least he’s not bleating on about allowing the unvaccinated to die.

Yet.

It’s almost as catchy as people who say MAGAT and tRump …

Who are these people?!

Don’t answer that.

Oof.

So he wants people with doctorates to stay home.

Hrm.

Yup.

So much for that.

***

