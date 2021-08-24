https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/freeze-them-out-democratic-strategist-outs-politico-as-a-rightwing-propaganda-organization/

Politico set off quite a few Biden supporters Tuesday by running an article critical of the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan:

NEW: The West Wing is looking increasingly disconnected from reality as the Biden White House strives to project a sense of calm competence — even as the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan and chaos grips the airport W/ @laraseligman @alexbwardhttps://t.co/Yr5NP2xPlg — Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 24, 2021

Politico is now Tass and Pravda. Apparatchik for TFG and GQP. — revidini (@revidini) August 24, 2021

But that’s not the only reason Democrats should freeze out Politico; Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff has been keeping tabs on not only Politico’s reporters but even former employees.

Democrats should stop speaking to POLITICO. Freeze them out. They are a rightwing propaganda organization and most of their alumni continue to do great damage to the field of journalism. — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

Whoa, a reporter shared that New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop … the one that was obviously Russian disinformation and was censored by Twitter.

How they covered racist birther Melania for 4 years…👇 pic.twitter.com/gZR0ySzkYK — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

Politico reporter making up a lie about Psaki screening questions… pic.twitter.com/bzIiHO9JaV — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

Their star reporter (until recently) with this delusional thread… https://t.co/ZJGB9jB0PD — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

Another one of their employees saying a White House staffer should be assaulted… https://t.co/2BJQA4Lnsh — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

TJ Ducklo “deserves to have his ass beat” for talking to a woman like this — definitely a right-wing call to violence.

I mean…all of these egregious examples are from the last year or so…I’d call that a pattern…but people can decide for themselves (not that you’re unbiased…since you literally have POLITICO listed in your bio lol) https://t.co/Z27JOA24WR — Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021

Someone’s butthurt.

Politico: does a little bit of occasional journalism unfriendly to Democrats. Democrats: https://t.co/US2QWcxlR4 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 24, 2021

I can’t even imagine twisting myself into such a political pretzel to even believe what you just wrote pic.twitter.com/PBcLD94A8y — Albert (@htowngator) August 24, 2021

Well when anything to the right of Lenin is “right wing”… then sure I guess. — OGA (@PettitDanna) August 24, 2021

This is a shocking attack on the free press. I’m literally shaking right now. My 3 month old son asked me what was wrong and I couldn’t even answer him! — S R (@s22bos21) August 24, 2021

Politico is right wing?? Hahah pic.twitter.com/I4FkYykBbv — Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) August 24, 2021

How far left do you have to be to consider Politico right-wing? — Bar Tur Abdin ܒܪ ܛܘܼܪ ܥܒ݂ܕܝܼܢ 🌲🇱🇧🇺🇸☦️ (@IbnChristo) August 24, 2021

Not licking the boot enough huh? — RxDawg (@JeremyRayfield) August 24, 2021

Oh, my Lord, you are a hysterical ninny. — Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) August 24, 2021

This must be some of your Democratic strategy. — MrWhiskers2019 (@KellShepherd) August 24, 2021

Politico is right wing? Bahahahaha, put down the bong, dumbass. — Steven Ray (@StevenRay01) August 24, 2021

Truly hilarious. Boycott Politico because they’re not reporting the way we want them to.

Do they teach that only one side is to be covered in journalism school now? — VMW (@Vwms63) August 24, 2021

You can’t handle scrutiny or questioning or accurate reporting on your party’s clusterf*cks and failures, for some reason you think a safe space from reality will solve the problems you people create …. PATHETIC and delusional — Emanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) August 24, 2021

Any time a media outlet isn’t straight up fellating democrats you guys think they have a right wing bias pic.twitter.com/vB0KR99pSN — Shane -DID YOU SEE THE SIZE OF THAT CHICKEN! ✝️ (@oklumberman) August 24, 2021

You’re an unhinged lunatic. — ℂ𝕪𝕓𝕚𝕝 𝕎𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥🇺🇸 (@ProviderOfTruth) August 24, 2021

Oh, child, get help. Your perception of reality is really, really out of whack — KC (@ElsieKathryn4) August 24, 2021

Right wing? Like Jennifer Rubin is a “conservative”? — Pat Henry (@PatHenr96455646) August 24, 2021

Must be hard when the news organizations take a week off from being Dem fanboy cheerleaders So sorry this happened to you — binge tweeter (@binge_tweeter) August 24, 2021

We’ve noticed that people like “the media’s” Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid have been taking “the media” to task recently for reporting on the mess in Afghanistan. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper is noticeably cranky about the mishandling of the withdrawal. Time for Democrats to freeze out all media.

Related:

Politico helps Democrats spin possible 2022 ‘ballot carnage’ (naturally it WON’T be the Dems’ fault) https://t.co/R7pMYEwdcS — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 26, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

