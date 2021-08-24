https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/freeze-them-out-democratic-strategist-outs-politico-as-a-rightwing-propaganda-organization/
Politico set off quite a few Biden supporters Tuesday by running an article critical of the president’s withdrawal from Afghanistan:
NEW: The West Wing is looking increasingly disconnected from reality as the Biden White House strives to project a sense of calm competence — even as the Taliban tighten their grip on Afghanistan and chaos grips the airport
W/ @laraseligman @alexbwardhttps://t.co/Yr5NP2xPlg
— Alex Thompson (@AlexThomp) August 24, 2021
Politico is now Tass and Pravda. Apparatchik for TFG and GQP.
— revidini (@revidini) August 24, 2021
But that’s not the only reason Democrats should freeze out Politico; Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff has been keeping tabs on not only Politico’s reporters but even former employees.
Democrats should stop speaking to POLITICO. Freeze them out. They are a rightwing propaganda organization and most of their alumni continue to do great damage to the field of journalism.
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
Whoa, a reporter shared that New York Post story about Hunter Biden’s laptop … the one that was obviously Russian disinformation and was censored by Twitter.
How they covered racist birther Melania for 4 years…👇 pic.twitter.com/gZR0ySzkYK
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
Politico reporter making up a lie about Psaki screening questions… pic.twitter.com/bzIiHO9JaV
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
Their star reporter (until recently) with this delusional thread… https://t.co/ZJGB9jB0PD
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
Another one of their employees saying a White House staffer should be assaulted… https://t.co/2BJQA4Lnsh
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
TJ Ducklo “deserves to have his ass beat” for talking to a woman like this — definitely a right-wing call to violence.
I mean…all of these egregious examples are from the last year or so…I’d call that a pattern…but people can decide for themselves (not that you’re unbiased…since you literally have POLITICO listed in your bio lol) https://t.co/Z27JOA24WR
— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) August 24, 2021
Someone’s butthurt.
Politico: does a little bit of occasional journalism unfriendly to Democrats.
Democrats: https://t.co/US2QWcxlR4
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 24, 2021
I can’t even imagine twisting myself into such a political pretzel to even believe what you just wrote pic.twitter.com/PBcLD94A8y
— Albert (@htowngator) August 24, 2021
— Dandalorian (@JimJanxin) August 24, 2021
— PoliticalPopcornNews 🌐 (@PPN_News) August 24, 2021
— bdj (@buzzworddujour) August 24, 2021
— Joseph (@joey_hoffman) August 24, 2021
— John Buffington III (@RaoulDukeHST) August 24, 2021
Well when anything to the right of Lenin is “right wing”… then sure I guess.
— OGA (@PettitDanna) August 24, 2021
— Tripp (@cbomar_3) August 24, 2021
This is a shocking attack on the free press. I’m literally shaking right now. My 3 month old son asked me what was wrong and I couldn’t even answer him!
— S R (@s22bos21) August 24, 2021
— Ozark Finesse Guy Redux (@DTReeves2) August 24, 2021
Politico is right wing?? Hahah pic.twitter.com/I4FkYykBbv
— Golden Ratio FTW (@phikickspisbutt) August 24, 2021
— Silent Anne (@SevenSoda2) August 24, 2021
How far left do you have to be to consider Politico right-wing?
— Bar Tur Abdin ܒܪ ܛܘܼܪ ܥܒ݂ܕܝܼܢ 🌲🇱🇧🇺🇸☦️ (@IbnChristo) August 24, 2021
Not licking the boot enough huh?
— RxDawg (@JeremyRayfield) August 24, 2021
Oh, my Lord, you are a hysterical ninny.
— Brian Jackson (@brianjackson502) August 24, 2021
This must be some of your Democratic strategy.
— MrWhiskers2019 (@KellShepherd) August 24, 2021
Politico is right wing? Bahahahaha, put down the bong, dumbass.
— Steven Ray (@StevenRay01) August 24, 2021
Truly hilarious. Boycott Politico because they’re not reporting the way we want them to.
Do they teach that only one side is to be covered in journalism school now?
— VMW (@Vwms63) August 24, 2021
You can’t handle scrutiny or questioning or accurate reporting on your party’s clusterf*cks and failures, for some reason you think a safe space from reality will solve the problems you people create …. PATHETIC and delusional
— Emanuel Goldstein 🇺🇸 (@GoldsteinEman) August 24, 2021
Any time a media outlet isn’t straight up fellating democrats you guys think they have a right wing bias pic.twitter.com/vB0KR99pSN
— Shane -DID YOU SEE THE SIZE OF THAT CHICKEN! ✝️ (@oklumberman) August 24, 2021
You’re an unhinged lunatic.
— ℂ𝕪𝕓𝕚𝕝 𝕎𝕣𝕚𝕘𝕙𝕥🇺🇸 (@ProviderOfTruth) August 24, 2021
Oh, child, get help. Your perception of reality is really, really out of whack
— KC (@ElsieKathryn4) August 24, 2021
Right wing? Like Jennifer Rubin is a “conservative”?
— Pat Henry (@PatHenr96455646) August 24, 2021
— No (@nova3930) August 25, 2021
Must be hard when the news organizations take a week off from being Dem fanboy cheerleaders
So sorry this happened to you
— binge tweeter (@binge_tweeter) August 24, 2021
We’ve noticed that people like “the media’s” Jennifer Rubin and Joy Reid have been taking “the media” to task recently for reporting on the mess in Afghanistan. Even CNN’s Jake Tapper is noticeably cranky about the mishandling of the withdrawal. Time for Democrats to freeze out all media.
Related:
Politico helps Democrats spin possible 2022 ‘ballot carnage’ (naturally it WON’T be the Dems’ fault) https://t.co/R7pMYEwdcS
— Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 26, 2021