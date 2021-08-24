https://www.oann.com/german-spd-ahead-of-conservatives-a-month-before-election-poll/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=german-spd-ahead-of-conservatives-a-month-before-election-poll

August 24, 2021

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have pulled ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives for the first time in 15 years, according to an opinion poll published on Tuesday, just a month before the country’s federal election.

The SPD is up 2 percentage points compared to a week ago on 23%, while Merkel’s conservatives slipped a point to 22% and the Greens are down a point at 18%, according to the Forsa poll for RTL/NTV conducted on Aug. 17-23 among 1,532 people.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

