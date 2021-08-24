https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/24/go-to-hell-biden-afghan-man-places-the-blame-for-humanitarian-disaster-exactly-where-it-belongs-video/

Americans are disgusted and outraged by Joe Biden’s handling of the Afghanistan troop withdrawal. So you can imagine how the Afghans feel.

Or you can just listen to them:

Man has gut-wrenching message for Joe Biden: “Mr. Biden, you did this! You planned this. You made the deal with the Taliban. This is the consequences of it.” pic.twitter.com/WPfW4Hh543 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 24, 2021

Democrats can try as much as they want to pin this on Donald Trump, but the fact is that Trump is not responsible for this debacle.

Damn this is brutal to watch …… — Jonate73 (@jonate73) August 24, 2021

Someone should wake Joe Biden up so he can see it. His entire administration needs to see it. And they need to answer for it.

Joe Biden is an abject disaster. https://t.co/4dICaTJMgc — RBe (@RBPundit) August 24, 2021

It didn’t have to be this way. But it is this way. And the bloody buck stops with Joe Biden.

