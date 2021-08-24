http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/8iPQH4zgG_Q/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Making Money,” Rep. Bill Johnson (R-OH) said if Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley advised President Joe Biden to handle the withdrawal from Afghanistan the way he has, then “they should resign and apologize.” But if they didn’t, “they have a moral obligation to tell the American people that this president is grossly incompetent for the job.”

Johnson said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “I have tremendous respect for Gen. Austin and Gen. Milley, but if this is what they call advice and counsel to the president, if he — if this is the kind of plan that they gave him, then they failed the American people and they should resign and apologize. But if they did not, and I understand from colleagues that this is not the plan they gave the president, they have a moral obligation to tell the American people that this president is grossly incompetent for the job.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

