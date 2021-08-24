https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gruesome-murder-in-portland-warning/
GRAPHIC video: @PortlandPolice are asking for help in identifying the person who shot a man dead who was trying to break up a female teen fight. The brazen murder happened on 20 Aug. at the 500 block of SE 92nd. Witnesses fled before police arrived. Case no. 21-231670. pic.twitter.com/6cv41s3gX0
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 24, 2021
