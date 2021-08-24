https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/gruesome-murder-in-portland-warning/

Posted by Kane on August 24, 2021 4:25 am

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO — Portland Police are asking for help in identifying the person who shot a man dead who was trying to break up a fight between two teenage girls.

