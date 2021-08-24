https://thelibertydaily.com/guess-what-all-4-of-the-dallas-cowboys-who-recently-tested-positive-for-covid-have-in-common/

The NFL is hellbent on getting 100% of players “vaccinated” with the controversial Covid jab. But one has to wonder why the push when so many players and coaches are testing positive AFTER taking the so-called “vaccination”.

The NFL has implemented all kinds of draconian and segregationist policies to make the choice not to get “vaccinated” miserable while giving those who took the jab plenty of slobbering praise and admiration.

For example, those who refuse the jab must sit out five days if they come in contact with anyone known to test positive, but “vaccinated” players don’t have to. Oppressive masking and testing rules also apply to those refusing the jab as the NFL seems to be accepting the segregationist policies of the Biden Regime and the Democrat Party.

Today, for example, Dallas Cowboys coach Jerry Jones, sounding like a Communist Party member, revealed that he was pushing full “vaccination” of all players “for the common good,” a term historically used by despots to conduct all sorts of evils.

Jones told WFAA:

“Everyone has a right to make their own decisions regarding their health and their body. I believe in that completely until your decisions as to yourself impacts negatively many others. Then, the common good takes over. And I’m arm-waving here, but that has everything to do with the way I look at our team, the Cowboys, or the way I look at our society. We have got to check ‘I’ at the door and go forward with ‘we.’ Your Dallas Cowboys are doing that.”

But while the Democrat operatives in the fake news media are hammering pro-choice vaccine advocates like Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley for refusing to take the experimental “vaccine,” NBC Sports reported today that all four of the Dallas Cowboys who’ve just tested positive for Covid are . . . wait for it . . . “fully vaccinated”:

The Cowboys announced Saturday that their player vaccination rate is 93 percent. They have four players and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn in COVID-19 protocol, but Quinn, Carlos Watkins and CeeDee Lamb, all of whom tested positive, are fully vaccinated, Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News reports.

In fact, earlier this month the NFL Players Association announced that nearly half of all infected individuals in the league (32 out of 65) were “vaccinated individuals,” meaning the Cowboys’ situation is not an anomaly.

RELATED: ANOTHER ‘Fully Vaccinated’ NFL Head Coach Gets Covid Despite Over 95% of Team Getting Jabbed

This raises several questions:

Why are we treating these so-called vaccines any differently than past vaccines, you know, the one-and-done types that actually worked? For example, if a high number of people who took the polio vaccine developed polio, we would be questioning its efficacy. In fact, it would be banned. Why are the NFL, owners, and coaches pressuring players to get the vaccine that is obviously not protecting them in any significant way? And considering the considerable, undeniable side effects, why is the NFL coercing players to take the jab over a virus that reportedly has nearly a 99.9% recovery rate — and rarely affects people in excellent physical shape to any serious degree?

Of course, there was no concern by Jerry Jones that 100% of the Dallas Cowboys testing positive for the virus were “fully vaccinated,” only the continued push for the jab to be taken, even as there’s plenty of evidence that the jabs are not working as originally promised by Big Pharma and the likes of Flip-Flopping Fascist Fear Fuhrer Fauci.

One can only ask why.

