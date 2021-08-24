https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/569133-harris-flight-delayed-after-potential-health-issue-in-vietnam

Vice President Harris’s departure from Singapore on Tuesday was delayed for several hours after a report of an unexpected health issue in Hanoi, Vietnam, where she was scheduled to travel.

The health issue was not Harris’s, but fewer other details were available.

When asked about the delay, Harris’s communications director, Symone SandersSymone SandersThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Facebook – CDC equates Delta to chickenpox in contagiousness Harris to travel to Vietnam, Singapore in August White House confirms Harris got COVID-19 test after meeting with Texas Democrats MORE, said Harris was well and “all is fine.”

Bloomberg reported that the issue may have been connected to a possible case of “Havana syndrome,” the neurological issue that has cropped up among diplomats and U.S. personnel abroad repeatedly in recent months with unclear origins.

“Earlier this evening, the Vice President’s traveling delegation was delayed from departing Singapore because the Vice President’s office was made aware of a report of a recent possible anomalous health incident in Hanoi, Vietnam,” the State Department said in a statement. “After careful assessment, the decision was made to continue with the Vice President’s trip.”

Harris was scheduled to depart Tuesday afternoon local time from Singapore to Vietnam after delivering a speech on the Biden administration’s policy toward the Indo-Pacific region. But reporters were instead sent back to their hotel rooms, where they waited for more than three hours without a clear indication of why.

The vice president took off for Vietnam roughly three hours behind schedule.

Harris’s trip to Singapore and Vietnam is the first by a Biden official to Asia, and it comes as the U.S. seeks to reassure allies of its policy priorities amid a chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan.

