https://www.theblaze.com/shows/fearless-with-jason-whitlock/whitlock-bill-maher-red-pilled

On Monday’s episode of “Fearless with Jason Whitlock,” Jason explained why HBO host Bill Maher’s recent comments about Afghanistan reveal the frailty of the Democratic Party platform. Has Maher finally been red-pilled? Is Trump-bashing all that’s keeping the Left afloat?

“Bill Maher is lying — to his audience and to himself. He’s no longer a loyal Democrat. He’s anti-Trump and his enthusiasm for Trump resistance is rapidly waning,” Jason asserted. “The liberal comedian’s HBO talk show, ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ has turned into a weekly ray of hope for those of us praying America snaps out of its left-wing fascism revolution. The latest episode of his show convinced me that Maher has been red-pilled and that former President Donald Trump is the sole reason he won’t admit it. Trump is the only thing holding together the Democratic Party.”

Jason played a video clip in which Maher addressed the Biden administration’s handling of the U.S. military exit from Afghanistan by first trashing Trump, and then admitting that no one, not even the former president, could have handled the situation any worse than President Biden. Panelist Jackie Calmes, a columnist for the Los Angeles Times, responded by pivoting back to more Trump-bashing before vaguely suggesting things “could be worse.”

“That should be the slogan of the Democratic Party: ‘It could be worse,'” Jason said. “The Left is a house of Trump cards. Remove Trump and the progressive movement immediately collapses beneath the weight of its bulls**t. Remove Trump and the Left can’t defend the authoritarian actions it’s taking to overhaul America’s cultural norms.”

Also on this episode of “Fearless,” political analysts Mike Cernovich and Will Cain give Jason different perspectives. “Fearless” columnist Greg Couch laments the quarterback situation in Chicago. Plus, Uncle Jimmy Skypes in with hilarious commentary on Sha’Carri Richardson and the fan fight in Pittsburgh.

Watch the full episode of “Fearless with Jason Whitlock” below:







Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock and Uncle Jimmy, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

