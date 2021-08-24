https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61263ed0bbafd42ff58a3365
Military service members must immediately begin to get the COVID-19 vaccine, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says in a memo Wednesday, ordering service leaders to “impose ambitious timelines for implem…
The 90-day investigation ordered by the Biden Administration into the origins of the Chinese Wuhan coronavirus has come to a conclusion……
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives narrowly passed H.R. 4, also known as “The John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act,” which would give the federal……
The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Monday failed to formally file an appeal in federal court against an injunction that was issued against one of the most……
For many residents in Northern California, summer has now become a time of dread due to extreme wildfires….