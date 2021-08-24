https://thehill.com/homenews/house/569220-house-democrats-break-internal-impasse-to-adopt-35t-budget-plan

House Democrats on Tuesday rallied behind a new strategy to advance President BidenJoe BidenHouse Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday Biden envoy calls on North Korea to restart nuclear talks Biden to decide on Afghanistan troop withdrawal extension in next 24 hours: report MORE’s economic agenda, shortly after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiHouse Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday Pelosi sets up risky House vote to deem .5T budget approved Florida Democrat wants infrastructure vote first amid party tensions MORE (D-Calif.) struck a deal with a small band of moderates who were threatening to blow up leadership’s carefully laid plans to pass trillions of dollars in federal spending.

The House voted 220-212, strictly along party lines, to adopt a rule that allows Democrats to immediately begin work on a massive $3.5 trillion social benefits package. The rule also requires the lower chamber to take up the Senate-passed bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill by Sept. 27.

In addition, the rule clears the way for the House to vote later Tuesday on legislation that would restore the portion of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that required localities with histories of voter suppression to get federal clearance before making changes to election laws.

The deal Pelosi reached on Tuesday provides a brief detente between Democratic moderates and progressives as House lawmakers leave Washington to resume their summer recess.

But the internecine sniping over process, strategy and timing foreshadows just how difficult it will be for the party to stay united when it comes to turning their policy goals into law in the coming weeks as they seek to show voters that they can govern.

House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth John Allen YarmuthA permanent Child Tax Credit expansion will yield dividends to taxpayers Democrats look to flip script on GOP ‘defund the police’ attacks Democrats hit crunch time in Biden spending fight MORE (D-Ky.) said that writing the legislative text for some components of the $3.5 trillion spending plan, such as making changes to Medicare benefits, will be “relatively easy to do” since those programs already exist.

But policy goals like creating a new universal child care program will be much more challenging to craft because “you have nothing structurally to use to implement it,” Yarmuth acknowledged.

“So those are going to be much more difficult to do,” he said.

Pelosi has asked many of her committee chairmen to begin working on relevant parts of the gigantic spending package and report back to Yarmuth by Sept. 15. The Budget panel would then package everything together and prepare it for a floor vote when the chamber is scheduled to return to Washington in late September.

“It remains for us to work together, work with the Senate, to write a bill that preserves the privilege of 51 votes in the Senate. So we must work together to do that in a way that passes the House and passes the Senate. And we must do so expeditiously,” Pelosi said Tuesday on the House floor ahead of the rule vote.

Pelosi’s push for Democrats to move quickly on infrastructure and spending on social programs came after talks with moderates dragged on unexpectedly.

The bloc of 10 Democratic moderates, led by Rep. Josh Gottheimer Joshua (Josh) GottheimerHouse Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday Pelosi sets up risky House vote to deem .5T budget approved Progressive groups target moderate Democrats over push to block budget resolution MORE (N.J.), had sought an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package so Biden could sign it into law, before taking up the budget resolution to begin work on the $3.5 trillion spending plan.

But Pelosi had pledged for months that the House would wait to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill until the $3.5 trillion package was done, due to previous threats from progressives that they would oppose the smaller measure until their priorities were addressed.

After talks that stretched late into Monday night and then Tuesday morning, Pelosi and the moderates agreed to a resolution committing to vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill by Sept. 27. Democratic leaders also adjusted the rule containing a provision to automatically deem the budget resolution as adopted, so that the House wouldn’t have to hold a standalone vote on it.

Hours later, moderates still concerned that the pledge wasn’t binding enough, secured additional language in the rule stating that the House “shall consider” the bipartisan bill on Sept. 27 if it isn’t voted upon before then.

The seemingly minor tweak in language ultimately satisfied the group of centrists, which included Reps. Gottheimer, Henry Cuellar (Texas), Carolyn Bourdeaux (Ga.), Jared Golden (Maine), Ed Case Edward (Ed) CaseMORE (Hawaii), Jim Costa James (Jim) Manuel CostaProgressive groups target moderate Democrats over push to block budget resolution Moderate House Democrats: Let’s ‘take the win,’ pass infrastructure Five lawmakers to watch ahead of key House budget vote MORE (Calif.), Kurt Schrader Walter (Kurt) Kurt SchraderProgressive groups target moderate Democrats over push to block budget resolution Moderate House Democrats: Let’s ‘take the win,’ pass infrastructure Five lawmakers to watch ahead of key House budget vote MORE (Ore.), Stephanie Murphy Stephanie MurphyHouse Democrats punt key vote on budget to Tuesday Florida Democrat wants infrastructure vote first amid party tensions Anti-abortion group targets Democrats ahead of 2022 MORE (Fla.), Filemon Vela Filemon Bartolome VelaProgressive groups target moderate Democrats over push to block budget resolution Moderate House Democrats: Let’s ‘take the win,’ pass infrastructure Democrats fret over Trump-district retirements ahead of midterms MORE (Texas) and Vicente Gonzalez (Texas).

“We wanted a date certain,” Cuellar said.

Progressives, meanwhile, expressed frustration with the moderates who were threatening the strategy of tying the fate of the bipartisan infrastructure bill to the larger “human infrastructure” package that would accomplish some of their long-held liberal policy goals.

“I’ve said it before: there’s nothing ‘moderate’ about voting against top Dem priorities like childcare, paid leave, healthcare, immigration and climate action,” tweeted Rep. Pramila Jayapal Pramila JayapalFive lawmakers to watch ahead of key House budget vote Moderates revolt on infrastructure in new challenge for Pelosi Moderates vow to block budget to secure infrastructure funding MORE (D-Wash.), the Congressional Progressive Caucus leader. “The Dem base that elected these folks is overwhelmingly for the reconciliation bill.”

The competing interests and trust deficit between the centrist and progressive factions that make up House Democrats’ historically thin majority foreshadowed the difficult task ahead for the party’s leadership to ensure they stay unified.

“Yes, we have differences. Yes, we have different perspectives and we’re a big tent party, and we represent different areas of the country,” said Majority Leader Steny Hoyer Steny Hamilton HoyerCongressional staff pay is still too low Pelosi presses moderate Democrats amid budget standoff Democrats play game of chicken over Biden agenda MORE (D-Md.), who helped negotiate the deal with Gottheimer. “But we have been able to come together and pass things that we wanted to pass.

“That doesn’t mean everybody’s euphoric, but it does mean that everybody has confidence that we’re moving ahead on their priorities.”

