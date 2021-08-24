https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/24/how-utterly-worthless-mark-murray-pushes-nbc-poll-on-whos-been-vaccinated-like-its-the-actual-science-and-rofl/

Dude, you’re with NBC.

Don’t you love it when media types pretend their polls are actually revealing and even scientific? You have to wonder who they actually polled because this info looks very different from what sites like the CDC are saying.

But you know, whatever helps to sell the narrative that white, straight, Christian, Republican, Trump-supporting men are the holdouts …

You know, if your poll is biased from the get-go your data and results will be as well.

Duh.

Huh.

Whaddya know?

HA HA HA HA HA

BUT NBC!!!

Because even now, orange man bad.

Totally legit.

***

