FBI informant Joshua Caleb Sutter was “paid handsomely” by the feds to lead the “neo-nazi terrorist group” known as Atomwaffen Division, according to newly released court documents.

Atomwaffen Division under Sutter’s leadership became a Satanic death cult that targeted troubled youth for radicalization so the feds could set them up to advance their false narrative that “white extremists” are America’s greatest terror threat.

Remarkable filing in the case of high-level Atomwaffen member Kaleb Cole outs Joshua Caleb Sutter, the publisher of Martinet Press (Iron Gates, Liber 333, Bluebird), AWD member & a key figure in the O9A Tempel ov Blood, as an FBI informant. Since ’03 https://t.co/WDZNx5Eeen — Ali Winston (@awinston) August 21, 2021

Cole is charged with leading a conspiracy to intimidate reporters across the US, along with other AWD members. Every one of them has since plead guilty aside from him. The allegation is that Sutter’s role in building intel was never disclosed. — Ali Winston (@awinston) August 21, 2021

There’s more in this filing, including the original FBI affidavit for the search of the AWD TX house, which has never been made public before. Bottom line is this: Martinet Press has been essentially bankrolled by the feds, pumping out a steady stream of extremist lit — Ali Winston (@awinston) August 21, 2021

Sutter, according to the filing, earned more than $140,000 from the feds, including $80,000 since 2018, when AWD came under heavy federal investigation following my ProPublica investigation with @Jake_Hanrahan & AC Thompson https://t.co/UlUWBx2IKw pic.twitter.com/AGvoX1UZ0V — Ali Winston (@awinston) August 21, 2021

This is where our tax money is going!

This is potentially massive. It’s been confirmed in court documents that Joshua Sutter, one of the Atomwaffen leaders (and one of the biggest O9A proponents), is an FBI informant. More here: https://t.co/joTSqc2Led pic.twitter.com/chA1bBAmdS — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 21, 2021

Sutter runs “Tempel ov Blood” with his wife. ToB promotes pedophilia, psychotic violence, and rape, and has even led to Atomwaffen cells convincing young girls to self-harm based off of the ToB ideology. This group is run by an FBI informant. https://t.co/Qk2Yv3mGSP — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 21, 2021

Here’s some Tempel ov Blood footage. Sutter has been an FBI informant since 2003. This was filmed well after that. Documents here: https://t.co/GWayOCdW4i pic.twitter.com/wPRqhJksLH — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 21, 2021

The FBI was paying Sutter as he was doing this kind of shit. It would be interesting to know if the $200,000+ he was paid contributed directly to the promotion of this totalitarian occultist ideology… pic.twitter.com/i0eFaYtxnw — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 21, 2021

One more thing: The O9A killer from Canada uploaded a ritual video before he killed a Muslim man outside a mosque in 2020. The song is the O9A chant by Nameless Therein, who made Sutter / Tempel ov Blood a specific song when they were flush with FBI cash. https://t.co/eQxNgi0TzC pic.twitter.com/RbrBBgWAzy — Jake Hanrahan (@Jake_Hanrahan) August 21, 2021

The feds reportedly brainwashed a group of troubled patsy youth using “illegal psychedelic drugs” “in what can only be described as a psychological warfare operation.”

“Government operatives utilized the media, illegal psychedelic drugs, and brainwashing techniques to take a small group of friends … and transform them into boogeymen in what can only be described as a psychological warfare operation.”https://t.co/oMFvChKwS6 — Keith Woods ☘️ (@KeithWoodsYT) August 22, 2021

As the supply of “white supremacist domestic terrorists” has failed to meet the feds’ demand, the feds have decided to create the “white supremacist domestic terrorists” themselves.

The leader of the other most prominent media-hyped “neo-nazi terror group” known as “The Base” last year was outed as an intelligence contractor and suspected federal agent who had worked for Homeland Security.

The leader of the Neo-Nazi terror group “The Base” was a fed. Imagine my shock. https://t.co/d9EtslUhzZ — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 26, 2020

The leader of a terror group the Base once worked for an agency tasked with coordinating the U.S. government’s counterterrorism efforts. https://t.co/MMb5ZFXuyP — VICE News (@VICENews) February 17, 2021

The FBI was also recently caught having allegedly organized the Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer kidnapping plot “starting with its inception.”

The feds are creating terrorists to justify their new domestic “War on Terror” wherein opponents of the DC regime will be put on the No Fly List or terror watchlist and stripped of their rights with no due process.

They’re partnering together with the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center to label all dissent as “terrorism” and spy on the American people and even members of the military for signs of “extremism.”

The Pentagon under Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is working to partner with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League and spy on members of the military for signs of “extremism,” according to documents leaked to The Intercept. https://t.co/gDwZCjCUD6 — Chris Menahan 🇺🇸 (@infolibnews) May 20, 2021

America is an empire in decline and the regime in Washington is rapidly losing legitimacy. Our ruling oligarchs are now lashing out at the American people and blaming them for all our nation’s woes while they loot the country and run it into the ground!

If our “leaders” want to find radical extremists hell bent on destroying America from within all they need to do is look in the mirror!

