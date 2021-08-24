https://noqreport.com/2021/08/24/in-joe-bidens-america-we-negotiate-with-and-surrender-to-terrorists/

Charlotte, NC — In just a couple of weeks, our nation will reflect on the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. It’s not like you need reminding that terrorists wreaked havoc on America that day, taking thousands of lives and forever changing our world. Not long after the event, we entered into a war against terrorism.

The war centered around Afghanistan, where thousands of US military members have spent nights protecting our nation. Thousands also paid the ultimate price in Afghanistan, giving their lives for our freedom. For their sacrifice, we are forever grateful.

But something has changed in the past 20 years in our country which is concerning. I am certainly not advocating for pointless war or endless war. After the events of 9/11, our nation had no interest in negotiating with terrorist regimes. We had no interest in tolerating jihadist viewpoints that sought to destroy our freedom and take the lives of our fellow Americans.

All of that has changed here in Joe Biden’s America.

On Tuesday, news outlets reported that the CIA director had secretly met to negotiate with the Taliban. That follows along with other recent reports of how a special envoy had been working for […]