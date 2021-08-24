https://babylonbee.com/news/in-new-spider-man-movie-peter-parker-asks-dr-strange-to-undo-spider-man-3/

NEW YORK—Along with the newly released trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, some plot details have also leaked that have fans rejoicing. According to portions of the script released on Reddit, in this story, Peter Parker will consult Doctor Strange to help him make it so Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3 never happened.

“Please, Mister Doctor Strange, sir, can you just make it so that movie never happened? Or maybe just erase everyone’s memory about it? Or at least erase that jazz dance scene? I can’t go on living in a reality where that version of Peter Parker exists, even if it’s in a different universe.”

In the scene that follows, Doctor Strange crafts a spell to erase all the terrible things in Spider-Man 3 from all universes—including Peter’s emo hair, that awful dance number, and every villain being shoehorned into a single movie.

“While you’re at it sir, can you also make me have bought Bitcoin in 2009? And maybe undo my vote for Joe Biden?”

As Peter Parker continues to interrupt, Doctor Strange messes up the spell and accidentally creates a reality where Trump is president forever. Trump is expected to be the main villain of the movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be in theaters this winter.

