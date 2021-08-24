‘It’s unacceptable to force citizens to take the Vaccine’

Unacceptable to force/threaten people to get vaccinated; need to persuade them – Putin

(Video in Russian)

President Putin has urged authorities to use powers of persuasion and NOT threats of losing jobs to people who hesitate to get vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/bkvqWsCt6M

