In what I had planned on being a brief 30,000 word writeup on the meddling of George Soros quickly turned into 70,000 words as the true size and scope of his influence turned out to be far greater than I had ever imagined.

That writeup is now a new book that will be released in December titled “The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros,” and is currently available for preorder.

George Soros has always been a sort of “boogeyman” figure on the right, and with no extensive critical books written on him since David Horowitz and David Poe’s great book “The Shadow Party” back in 2010, I thought it would be worth publishing an updated and complete work on his spheres of influence. My goal for the book is to have it be a one-stop reference to check if any organization is tied to Soros, while also providing a comprehensive critical biography of the man.

The book is outlined as follows:

The Origin of George Soros: Covers early life and influences of Soros, and how that his influenced his political meddling over the decades. This chapter also covers Soros’ malfeasance in his financial career, and the true story of him aiding the Nazis in Hungary as a child (a story that Soros has done everything to try to spin the narrative on).

George Soros, the 2020 Election, and Biden White House: How Soros meddled in the 2020 election is exposed, as are Soros-connected members of the Biden administration.

George Soros and The Ukraine: Much of this chapter takes off where Dan Bongino’s book “Follow the Money” leaves off when it comes to Soros’ influence in Ukraine, and how he leveraged it to damage Trump.

George Soros Infiltrates Higher Education: Documents Soros’ efforts to create an “Open Society University Network” and further spread his ideology through higher education (as if it wasn’t liberal enough!).

George Soros and the Media: All of Soros’ contacts in the media are exposed, as are specific narratives that he’s had them push.

George Soros Goes Local: Covers every local U.S. election Soros has funded, and how it has contributed to the decline of law and order in America.

The International Influence of George Soros (Europe): Documents the Soros network in Europe, particularly his influence over the European Court of Human Rights.

The International Influence of George Soros (Asia, Africa, South America, and the Middle East): Documents the Soros network in those regions.

The Leaked George Soros Documents Revelations: Catalogues every salacious detail that’s to be gleaned from leaked documents from Soros’ Open Society Foundations.

Post-Soros: Predicts how the Soros agenda will advance after he passes on based on how he’s positioned his influence in his old age.

The end of the book contains a lengthy appendix detailing every single notable organization Soros has funded in the past two decades. It should serve as a useful reference for anyone to check if a random liberal group is Soros-backed.

While I’m obviously more than a little biased – it’s a book you don’t want to miss.

Matt Palumbo is the author of The Man Behind the Curtain: Inside the Secret Network of George Soros, Dumb and Dumber: How Cuomo and de Blasio Ruined New York, Debunk This: Shattering Liberal Lies, and Spygate

