Jake Paul is back to hyping up his brother.

After star Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett claimed that he could “beat the breaks off of Logan Paul” if the pair ever fought, his brother, 24, came to his defense.

“Stick to football, my friend,” Jake Paul said on the “3 Things to Know” podcast.

After bouts with four of NFL star Rob Gronkowski’s brothers, all of whom played college or pro athletics, Jake is certain that Logan can take the defensive end down.

“My brother sparred against all of the Gronkowski brothers, who are 6’5″, 6’6″, 6’7,” and he took them all down in the same sparring session.”

The younger Paul brother — who is a Browns fan — believes that Garrett’s skills on the field won’t translate in the ring.

“I like Myles. I have nothing against him, he’s an amazing player. But you saw what happened when Nate Robinson from the NBA tried to step into the ring. People don’t realize it’s a whole different sport.”







Jake Paul TKO’d Robinson in Nov. 2020, but fighting Garrett will be a whole other beast. Garrett has seven inches and close to 100 pounds on Robinson (and Logan).

Plus, Garrett has a history of fighting — though, not professionally. In 2019, he was suspended for ripping off Mason Rudolph’s helmet and swinging at him with it.

Garrett has also trained with ex-UFC champion Stipe Miocic, who has said that he’s a great fighter.

Still, Jake — who embraces his internet troll persona and wrongfully claimed that his brother defeated Floyd Mayweather in June — is confident that this will be another Paul brothers win.

“People don’t realize this is a sport where time and experience is really the only thing that gets you better. So long story short, my brother would knock him out, no question. But nothing against Myles.”

