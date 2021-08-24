https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-no-ones-stranded-in-afghanistan-but-tells-reporters-to-pass-along-any-contact-info-they-have-for-americans-on-the-ground-there/

As Twitchy reported Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took great offense at Fox News’ Peter Doocy using the word “stranded” when describing Americans on the ground in Afghanistan who couldn’t get to the airport. Psaki told Doocy it was “irresponsible” to say Americans were stranded, declaring, “They are not.”

Psaki even did her part Tuesday by telling the White House press corps to pass along any contact information they have for anyone still on the ground in Afghanistan, and the administration would get in touch.

See, no one’s stranded. The administration will get in touch once they have your contact info.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...