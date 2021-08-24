https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-no-ones-stranded-in-afghanistan-but-tells-reporters-to-pass-along-any-contact-info-they-have-for-americans-on-the-ground-there/

As Twitchy reported Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki took great offense at Fox News’ Peter Doocy using the word “stranded” when describing Americans on the ground in Afghanistan who couldn’t get to the airport. Psaki told Doocy it was “irresponsible” to say Americans were stranded, declaring, “They are not.”

Psaki even did her part Tuesday by telling the White House press corps to pass along any contact information they have for anyone still on the ground in Afghanistan, and the administration would get in touch.

The @PressSec tells reporters at the White House that if they have the contact information of Americans still on the ground in Afghanistan, pass along their contact information and the administration will get in touch. — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 24, 2021

Don’t call us, we’ll call you — AstraBeneca 🇦🇫 (@hayesy316) August 24, 2021

I thought she said they were in contact with all Americans — Greg (@GregsGotYoBak) August 24, 2021

And why does she need anyone’s contact information — I thought they were in contact with all Americans. — Falo Yensid (@GoshJad) August 24, 2021

So. They really, really, really don’t know how many are there. — dfinney (@dfinney16) August 24, 2021

The # to reach abandoned Americans is 1-800-SexSlave or 1-888-Tortured — Older, Wiser and Oh So Happy (@NotTheHOFer) August 24, 2021

I am sure you’ll start getting Fedex boxes of fingers and limbs with letters asking Joe to pay up. Nice work all around. — John C. Barry (@ShrinkGov) August 24, 2021

No one could make the previous admin look competent. Could they? pic.twitter.com/t1ofzXRiLb — Chris Tsotsoros (@ctsotsoros) August 24, 2021

She sounds like she’s about to have a breakdown. — Reclaiming My Everything (@WhyIsKorisTaken) August 24, 2021

Is Jen about to have a breakdown? She looks like she’s about to lose it. — Joey Perez (@JoeyPerez89) August 24, 2021

Psaki is in charge of evacuating Americans from Afghanistan now?!? What the actual f? Who’s in charge over there?!? — Dr. River Song (@RiverSo52546499) August 24, 2021

Good gravy. This is being run like an Iowa Dem caucus. — KG (@kgfreestate) August 24, 2021

She’ll have to circle back pic.twitter.com/PbT51VHCJ3 — ROHIRRIM RONIN (@ROHIRRIM_RONIN) August 24, 2021

What a freaking bunch of feckless hacks. — mog1717 (@mog1717) August 24, 2021

What a ridiculous stance. ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!!! — michelle (@ladycqi) August 24, 2021

See, no one’s stranded. The administration will get in touch once they have your contact info.

