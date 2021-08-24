https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-she-wouldnt-call-the-historic-us-airlift-out-of-afghanistan-anything-but-a-success/

Here’s one more post on Jen Psaki’s White House briefing today. As Twitchy reported, the Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis noted that the one and only thing Biden supporters have to brag about is how quickly the administration is evacuating people from Afghanistan — there is no other metric of success. And despite President Biden saying there’s no comparison to the fall of Saigon and you wouldn’t see people airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy, Psaki is saying that this is the largest airlift in U.S. history, and she wouldn’t call it anything but a success.

We seem to remember it was “four days ago, five days ago” when human beings were dropping out of the sky and human remains being found in the wheel wells of C-17s — that’s how smoothly the evacuation was going.

.@WHPressSec: “I would say that this is now on track to be largest airlift in U.S. history … I would not say that is anything but a success.” Full briefing: https://t.co/4IJGUTbxFb pic.twitter.com/0QavP7xtHs — CSPAN (@cspan) August 24, 2021

I want whatever she’s smoking — Tommy T (@JCTommyT) August 24, 2021

We let grandpa drive the oil tanker and now we’re claiming victory for the largest oil spill cleanup in history. — 🦖 pragmatometer ㋬ (@pragmatometer) August 24, 2021

White Star Line: “The Titanic is now on track to be the largest lifeboat evacuation in history…I would not say that this is anything but a success.” — Mordy B (@noblindfollower) August 24, 2021

Seems to me that not having to airlift people in a panic would have been the success — Chris Treanor (@cntreanor) August 24, 2021

The fastest capitulation ever — 𝚣𝚎𝚎 (@AjkLato) August 24, 2021

Yep. Great job pic.twitter.com/a8XqYQNESk — Frankie 5 Angels (@Frankie5angelzz) August 24, 2021

Good lord. The gaslighting is unreal. — Kennedy (@hrm_1973) August 24, 2021

Creating the greatest military & foreign policy debacle in the county’s history then bragging about it is the new woke. — Tmac12830 (@84_in_reality) August 24, 2021

She’s an absolute lunatic. Their failure created this situation in the first place. — Blake Shaw (@BlakeShaw4) August 24, 2021

Follow up please, Mrs. Psaki: Why is there an airlift necessary? — Brad Dutton (@mottled_paws) August 24, 2021

Why do we need a historic air lift?

Why now? — Chloe Reynolds (@chloethemilf) August 24, 2021

Her body language is very telling. — 2+2=5 (@kimmy1082) August 24, 2021

Reading her body language would be interesting. Hair gets messed with. Mouth tightens. Leans into the question. Tense fake smile. Can barely look the reporter in the eye. — Becky Bower (@beckybower651) August 24, 2021

Create the failure then reward themselves by saying….it’s the biggest ever…. Just like how blue states destroyed jobs and now they take create for “unprecedented job creation” — John Matrix 🇺🇸 (@johnmatrlx) August 24, 2021

Everything with the Biden administration has to be described as some kind of superlative in US history. The FIRST this, the BEST that, the LARGEST whatever… it’s almost like Trump never left. And they say these things while we all can see the footage of this “success” — PumpkinSpiceBeard🏴‍☠️ 🎃 (@BlackNeckbeard) August 24, 2021

It is also the largest handover of military grade equipment in history — Black, White & Grey (@NBfromLB) August 24, 2021

Approximately 140,000 people were evacuated during Operation Frequent Winds. That was the evacuation of Saigon. That was not considered a success. — The Major 🇺🇸 🇮🇱 (@saltymarine80) August 24, 2021

Berlin Airlift: 689 military and civil aircraft involved – 441 US, 147 RAF and 101 British civil. The Russian blockade lasted from 24 June 1948 to 11 May 1949, but the airlift continued for several more months.

That’s not even close to correct. — Gibbsville Man (@GibbsvilleMan) August 24, 2021

Neither is calling this a success.

