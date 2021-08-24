https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-she-wouldnt-call-the-historic-us-airlift-out-of-afghanistan-anything-but-a-success/

Here’s one more post on Jen Psaki’s White House briefing today. As Twitchy reported, the Daily Beast’s Matt Lewis noted that the one and only thing Biden supporters have to brag about is how quickly the administration is evacuating people from Afghanistan — there is no other metric of success. And despite President Biden saying there’s no comparison to the fall of Saigon and you wouldn’t see people airlifted off the roof of the U.S. Embassy, Psaki is saying that this is the largest airlift in U.S. history, and she wouldn’t call it anything but a success.

We seem to remember it was “four days ago, five days ago” when human beings were dropping out of the sky and human remains being found in the wheel wells of C-17s — that’s how smoothly the evacuation was going.

Neither is calling this a success.

