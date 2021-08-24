https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-shell-circle-back-on-whether-the-deadline-for-withdrawal-is-midnight-august-30-or-august-31/

Keep in mind, this administration has planned for everything. As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden seemed to break with the G7 leaders and accept the Taliban’s August 31 deadline for having everyone off the ground who’s leaving. But does that mean everyone has to be out by midnight August 30 or midnight August 31? Psaki’s going to have to check with the Taliban and circle back on that one.

Great question from Peter Alexander of NBC. Is it midnight on August 31 or midnight on August 30? @PressSec says “I’ll just have to get back to you.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) August 24, 2021

She’ll have to circle back… — M.A. Rothman (@MichaelARothman) August 24, 2021

“I’ll just have to get back to you.” about when the deadline is. That is just about the perfect bow on this. — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) August 24, 2021

Yeah, too bad she was apparently totally unprepared for it.

How? How do these people not die of embarrassment and shame? — mog1717 (@mog1717) August 24, 2021

Well grocery stores accept coupons on their expiration date. Thus, midnight 8/31 — Roger the Dodger (@RogerThomas1288) August 24, 2021

Phil, all of these situations were prepared for. — Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) August 24, 2021

She’s clueless — Paul Hennebury 🇺🇸 (@paulhennebury) August 24, 2021

That seems an important detail for them not to know…. wow. — Shane -DID YOU SEE THE SIZE OF THAT CHICKEN! ✝️ (@oklumberman) August 24, 2021

I was told they prepared for every contingency. — Bandit (@Bandit68847739) August 24, 2021

Remember it’s the Taliban so the real question is not the time of day but in what century? To them it could be 632 CE. — RC Smith (@RCSmithComic) August 24, 2021

🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️We’re doomed. — Robert Zuber (@DaleZuber) August 24, 2021

Here’s an idea … tell the Taliban the deadline will keep moving until all Americans are out.

Midnight is one of the least accurately understood concepts. Midnight starts the day. It is “zero dark”, and starts a days’ clock. Irrelevant beyond the expectation that a completely accurate answer will still be utterly confusing without additional context or mutual acceptance — Robbie (@WhyIsRobbieMad) August 24, 2021

Learned something on Twitter today. Thank you — Mark Anthony (@lod913) August 24, 2021

Is this what the CIA is hashing out with the Taliban today? August 30 or August 31?

