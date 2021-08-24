https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/24/jen-psaki-says-shell-circle-back-on-whether-the-deadline-for-withdrawal-is-midnight-august-30-or-august-31/

Keep in mind, this administration has planned for everything. As Twitchy reported earlier, President Biden seemed to break with the G7 leaders and accept the Taliban’s August 31 deadline for having everyone off the ground who’s leaving. But does that mean everyone has to be out by midnight August 30 or midnight August 31? Psaki’s going to have to check with the Taliban and circle back on that one.

Here’s an idea … tell the Taliban the deadline will keep moving until all Americans are out.

Is this what the CIA is hashing out with the Taliban today? August 30 or August 31?

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...