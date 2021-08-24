https://www.theblaze.com/news/jill-biden-wants-apology-fox-news

First lady Jill Biden’s office is demanding Fox News apologize for remarks made by weekend host Rachel Campos-Duffy, who stated recently that Jill Biden “failed the country” by permitting her husband to run for president.

What did Campos-Duffy say?

Speaking on Fox News over the weekend, Campos-Duffy said Biden should be impeached over the Afghanistan crisis and placed blame at the feet of his wife.

“When you look at what’s hurting America, when you look at this lack of leadership, and you wonder, who are the people responsible for putting someone this incompetent and frankly this, you know, mentally frail in this position?” she said.

“I’m sorry, as a political spouse, I can’t help but look at Jill Biden,” added Campos-Duffy, who is married to former Rep. Sean Duffy (R-Wis.).

“No one knew better his state of mind than Dr. Jill Biden,” she continued. “And if you ask me, the most patriotic thing Jill Biden could have done was tell her husband ― to love her husband ― and not let him run in this mental state that he’s in.”

“I think she failed the country as well,” Campos-Duffy declared.







Fox News host explains why Afghanistan is Jill Biden’s fault



www.youtube.com



What did the White House say?

Michael LaRosa, Jill Biden’s press secretary, responded by calling Campos-Duffy’s comments “disgusting.”

“This is disgusting,” LaRosa said. “@RCamposDuffy and @FoxNews know better. They can do better and their viewers deserve better. I hope they’ll apologize to the First Lady and leave this kind of talk in the [trash] where it belongs.”

TheBlaze reached out to Fox News, but a representative for the network did not return a request for comment.

Anything else?

As the world witnessed Biden’s disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal, GOP critics have once again expressed deep concerns over Biden’s mental cognizance.

Rep. Ronny Jackson (R-Texas), who served as White House physician for former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, has called on Biden to resign in the wake of the Afghanistan crisis, alleging Biden is “not cognitively prepared to be our president.”

“I think a lot of this is relevant to his cognitive ability. But he’s, he’s created a national security disaster for this country right now,” Jackson said on Fox News. “And it’s time for him to move on and somebody else needs to do this job. He is not fit to be our commander in chief. It’s time for him to resign.”

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) has also questioned Biden’s mental faculties and floated using the 25th Amendment against Biden.

“After the disastrous events in Afghanistan, we must confront a serious question: Is Joe Biden capable of discharging the duties of his office or has time come to exercise the provisions of the 25th Amendment?” Scott said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

