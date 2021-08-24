http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/mB1dn__EFgs/

President Joe Biden again walked away from answering any questions from reporters about the thousands of Americans stranded in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Before Biden gave his statement on Afghanistan and the American efforts to evacuate the Americans, the president first spoke about his “Build Back Better” campaign.

Biden eventually gave his statement on the Americans stranded in Kabul. Still many of them are not able to reach the airport or even get inside the airport.

The president, along with the rest of his administration, was unable to identify how many of those evacuated are Americans versus Afghan allies, nor did he give specifics of the deadline being imposed by the Taliban.

Before ending his statement, he said, “I’ve asked Secretary Blinken to give you an update and a detailed report on exactly how many Americans are still in Afghanistan, how many we’ve got out, and what our projections is.”

He adds, “Thank you again, may God bless you, and may God protect our diplomats and all those in harm’s way. Thank you.”

Biden, when finished, turned to the side and walked out, ignoring questions being asked. Those questions included Fox News’s Peter Doocy, who asked, “Can you guarantee every Amerian will be out before the troops leave?”

Biden did not stop to answer the questions:

Turning his back on Americans AGAIN during a crisis of his making, Biden refuses to take questions from the press. Including this question from Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy: “Do you guarantee every American will be out before the troops leave?” pic.twitter.com/dmQFF8YO0I — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) August 24, 2021

However, it was reported that that the U.S. military is continuing to draw down troops in Afghanistan:

Defense officials confirmed to Breitbart News that the Pentagon has withdrawn some troops from Afghanistan who were scheduled to be withdrawn by President Joe Biden’s deadline of August 31, but said that the units that were surged to the region to assist in the evacuation are still in the country as of now.

On Monday, Biden also did not take any questions, nor did he speak about the efforts in Afghanistan.

Follow Jacob Bliss on Twitter @jacobmbliss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

