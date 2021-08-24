https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/joe-biden-laughed-awkwardly-takes-knee-wnba-champs-video/

Joe Biden on Monday welcomed 2020 WNBA champion Seattle Storm to the White House.

Biden’s speech went awry after he went off script and implied Kamala Harris will be president ‘pretty soon.’

Joe Biden was given a team jersey and thought it would be a good idea to kneel for a team photo.

Biden was the only idiot to take a knee for the photo.

Everyone laughed at Joe Biden as he took a knee.

Joe Biden is wearing a mask and taking a knee as thousands of Americans are trapped in Afghanistan in a potential hostage situation.

Biden’s kneeling wasn’t enough for the co-Founder of Black Voters Matter, LaTosha Brown.

LaTosha Brown said of Biden’s kneeling stunt: “we cannot just have symbolic progress.”

VIDEO:

