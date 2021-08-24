https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/kamala-harriss-flight-delayed-three-hours-singapore-departing-vietnam/

Kamala Harris in Singapore (Twitter)

Kamala Harris’s flight was delayed for three hours on the tarmac today in Singapore before departing to Vietnam.

Kamala will visit Vietnam this week as the Biden Administration oversees the collapse of Afghanistan at the same time.

Reporters described the three-hour delay is unusual.

Bloomberg reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris departed Singapore more than three hours hours late Tuesday as a top aide assured reporters she was in good health. “She is well, all is fine,” spokeswoman Symone Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force Two, as the cause of the pushed-back departure remained unspecified. “I do not have an update I can share with you right now,” Sanders said. Harris had been scheduled to leave Singapore for Vietnam, the second leg of a trip to Southeast Asia, at 4 p.m. local time. Reporters traveling with the vice president were abruptly sent back to the Shangri-La hotel shortly after 3:30 p.m. local time after being loaded into vans for the planned departure from Paya Lebar Air Base. Her plane eventually took off at around 7:30 p.m. local time. While presidential and vice presidential trips can often run behind schedule, a delay of that length is unusual.

