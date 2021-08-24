https://www.newsweek.com/kanye-west-appears-share-drake-address-instagram-feud-1621948

Kanye West appears to have shared (and quickly deleted) Drake’s home address as the infamous feud between the two rappers was reignited over the weekend.

The spat was revived on Friday when West seemingly responded to a new diss track by Drake via a group chat.

Drake featured on rapper Trippie Redd’s latest album Trip at Knight, with a verse on a song called “Betrayal” that makes digs at West and Pusha T.

The Canadian raps: “All these fools I’m beefin’ that I barely know / Forty-five, forty-four (burned out), let it go / Ye ain’t changin’ s*** for me, it’s set in stone.”

West appeared to respond to this in a now-deleted Instagram post that showed screenshots of a text that he sent to a group chat containing eight other people, all unidentified besides Pusha T.

The chat, which has been widely shared across social media, featured a photo of Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker along with the message: “I live for this. I’ve been f***** with by nerd a** jock n***** like you my whole life. You will never recover. I promise you.”

There is no concrete proof that this is in response to Drake’s diss track but many fans have guessed that it must be due to Pusha T’s involvement. One of the group chat recipient’s name also starts with a ‘D.’

Now in the early hours of Monday morning, fans noticed that the 44-year-old “Jesus is King” rapper appeared to share Drake’s address in a now-deleted Instagram post.

While some on social media have labeled the move as “doxing” Drake’s Toronto home is already public knowledge.

To dox means to publish private or identifying information about a particular individual on the internet, typically with malicious intent.

However, a simple Google search provides several hits containing the “Hotline Bling” rapper’s address.

West shared a screenshot of a map that contains Drake’s Toronto address.

Although Newsweek did not see the post on West’s Instagram before it was deleted, numerous people have captured and shared it online.

The screenshot is being circulated on Twitter where many fans are saying that Drake’s address was already public knowledge.

Newsweek contacted representatives of both West and Drake for comment.

Regardless of whether or not Drake’s address was already widely known, many people are condemning West for the post.

“It’s 1 AM and Kanye West was trying to doxx Drake. S*** is getting real weird out here,” reads one tweet.

While another added: “I know Kanye did not just leak Drake’s address.”

Another tweet reads: “Just letting yall know that Kanye didn’t really leak Drake’s address that’s public knowledge, you can even google ‘Drake’s House’ it’s basically a tourist attraction when you’re driving by Toronto now.”

This beef between West and Drake is the latest in their feud as the pair have been trading insults since as far back as 2010.

In 2011, Drake spoke about his career ambitions and West in an interview with The Source, per Capital Xtra.

He said: “My goal is to surpass everything he’s accomplished. I don’t want to be as good as Kanye, I want to be better.”

Later that year he rapped on DJ Khaled’s track “I’m On One” saying: “I’m just feeling like the throne is for the taking / Watch me take it.”

The former Degrassi star later spoke about the beef in 2013, telling Billboard: “Me and Ye just fell into this thing where we hadn’t actually talked to each other in so long that all this stuff got built up.

“Sometimes you just have to find the opportunity to tell someone that you really like and respect them. After that, everything can move forward.”

However, after trading insults for years, things came to a head in 2018 when Drake made a dig at West’s Yeezy 350 sneakers.

“Keeping it G, I told her don’t wear no 350s around me,” he rapped in a collaboration with French Montana, per Complex.

This prompted West to respond via Twitter, with one tweet reading: “There should have been no songs with my involvement that had any negative energy towards you.”

West is about to release his highly anticipated and much-delayed album Donda.

His manager confirmed last week that Donda will “absolutely” be released after the next listening party in Chicago this week.

When asked by a fan on Twitter if West will drop the album after the event, his manager and Def Jam Vice President Abou ‘Bu’ Thiam responded: “Absolutely!”

The next Donda event is set to take place at the Soldier Field stadium in Chicago on Thursday, August 26.

