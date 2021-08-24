https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kimberly-klacik-sues-candace-owens-in-20-million-defamation-lawsuit/

Owens says Klacik was a Strip Club Madame, Money Launderer

Former Republican congressional candidate Kimberly Klacik is suing Candace Owens for $20 million, alleging that the conservative commentator defamed her with multiple false claims of illegal activity.

The lawsuit, first reported by The Baltimore Sun, revolves around a 44 minute Instagram live video where Owens made a series of criminal allegations against Klacik. These charges include tax and campaign finance fraud, money laundering, doing drugs, and working as the “madame” of a strip club.

Klacik’s lawyer is arguing that the video was an extension of a “defamatory smear campaign” Owens has waged against his client. Klacik’s attorney, Jacob Frenkel, further argues that Klacik has lost out on a book deal, media appearances and other financial, political opportunities because of Owens’ claims.

“Ms. Klacik and her family continue to be harassed daily, with Ms. Klacik specifically receiving harmful and degrading comments because of the defamatory claims made by the Defendant,” the lawsuit states. “Defendant has defamed and injured Ms. Klacik; accordingly, Ms. Klacik initiates this action to vindicate her rights under civil law and seek compensatory and punitive damages as a result of Defendant’s conduct.”

