https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-fire-captain-refuses-the-vaccine-in-epic-speech/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Christian Granucci says his entire crew will abstain from the Vaccine
He’s been placed under investigation for his videos
LAFD Captain calls vaccine mandate ‘tyranny’ prompting internal investigation
Granucci’s comments on the social media app Telegram come days after Los Angeles City Council voted in favor of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees, which includes LAFD staff.
“This is tyranny. This is about freedom of choice. The department has said we can seek medical exemption… that is a pie in the sky. We can even seek religious exemptions, but they know they have end-runs around those. The vaccinations will come. And then after that, it will be a booster, and another booster and another booster. When will this end? When will this tyranny stop.”
LA USA 🇺🇸 Here we go 💥 🚨 LAFD Fire Captain Christian Granucci, 31 Year Veteran of Station 108 says He and his Crew will fight the upcoming WAX Mandates with all their might. He doesn’t care if he gets in trouble, he says he’s taking a stand against the Tyranny 💥👊 pic.twitter.com/ChR37fX1V8
— 𝙇𝙏𝙍𝙉8 𝙀𝙉𝘿𝙉 (@ATLEASTDIETRYN) August 24, 2021