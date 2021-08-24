https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/la-fire-captain-refuses-the-vaccine-in-epic-speech/

Christian Granucci says his entire crew will abstain from the Vaccine

He’s been placed under investigation for his videos

LAFD Captain calls vaccine mandate ‘tyranny’ prompting internal investigation

Granucci’s comments on the social media app Telegram come days after Los Angeles City Council voted in favor of requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all city employees, which includes LAFD staff.

“This is tyranny. This is about freedom of choice. The department has said we can seek medical exemption… that is a pie in the sky. We can even seek religious exemptions, but they know they have end-runs around those. The vaccinations will come. And then after that, it will be a booster, and another booster and another booster. When will this end? When will this tyranny stop.”

