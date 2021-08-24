https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/6125b230bbafd42ff58a2a87
The Biden White House granted the Chinese Communist Party-linked firm Huawei – which was crippled by Trump-era sanctions prohibiting American collaboration – licenses to purchase American auto chips, …
The House on Tuesday passed the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, legislation that aims to strengthen a key component of the landmark Voting Rights Act of 1965….
In 1938, one year before the outbreak of World War II, Winston Churchill gave his famous “the lights are going out” speech, in which he said, instructively……
Damn you all. You’re American citizens, with the right to vote in presidential elections. For four years, we had a president who, over the course of a single……