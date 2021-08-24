https://justthenews.com/government/security/leave-immediately-us-warns-americans-security-threat-outside-kabul-airport?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Security fears at Hamad Karzai International Airport have prompted the U.S. State Department to tell American citizens to leave certain areas of the facility immediately.

“U.S. citizens who are at the Abbey Gate, East Gate, or North Gate now should leave immediately,” the U.S. Embassy in Kabul wrote in a security alert posted on Wednesday evening, EDT.

The latest in a series of alerts and advisories was prompted by fears of an improvised explosive device outside specific airport gates, a security source told Just the News. The source gave no information on who or what entity is believed to be associated with the threat.

Security fears also apply to the gate closest to the Baron Hotel, which has been used as a staging point for some evacuations, the source said.

The embassy did not specify the nature of the threat, and described it in general terms.

“Because of security threats outside the gates of Kabul airport, we are advising U.S. citizens to avoid traveling to the airport and to avoid airport gates at this time unless you receive individual instructions from a U.S. government representative to do so,” the embassy wrote on its website.

Officials who are involved with security and evacuations have exchanged ongoing updates on the situation surrounding the airport, Just the News has learned. A number of gates are closed indefinitely, while others remain open, or are being used sporadically.

President Joe Biden on Tuesday reiterated that he would not extend the evacuation deadline beyond Aug. 31.

