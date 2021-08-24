https://www.theepochtimes.com/live-house-minority-leader-mccarthy-speaks-about-afghanistan-after-classified-briefing_3961514.html
About The Author
Related Posts
Kansas Fed Chief Warns Policymakers to Be on Guard for Rising Inflation Expectations
August 11, 2021
Trump Announces 2nd Rally Since Departing White House
June 25, 2021
Wisconsin GOP Lawmakers Visit Arizona Election Audit, Say Similar Review Needed in Their State
June 16, 2021
Amazon to Stream Academy of Country Music Awards in 2022
August 19, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy