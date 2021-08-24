https://www.theblaze.com/news/alex-jones-trump-vaccines

Talk show host Alex Jones bashed former President Donald Trump after he advocated that everyone should go out and get vaccinated.

Jones voiced his disappointment on his “Infowars” talk show on Sunday after Trump told supporters at his rally in Alabama to get vaccinated.

“Shame on you, Trump. Seriously. Hey, if you don’t have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s OK,” said Jones.

“At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you,” Jones continued. “But, my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.”

Jones was a friend and supporter of Trump since before he became president and has defended his policies throughout his term. The conspiracy theorist also riled up protesters at the Jan. 6 demonstration that led to rioting at the U.S. Capitol.

He said that Trump was following the command of people in the media when he recommended the vaccines.

“CNN snaps their fingers, Jeff Zucker snaps his fingers, and Trump clicks his heels, and hops up there at attention and says, ‘how high do you want me to jump, boss?'” Jones angrily continued.

Trump’s suggestion at the rally was also met with some booing from the audience.

“You know what, I believe totally in your freedoms, you gotta do what you have to do, but I recommend, take the vaccines! I did it. It’s good. Take the vaccines,” said Trump.

“Now, that’s OK. That’s all right. You got your freedoms,” Trump replied after some booing. “But I happen to take the vaccine. If it doesn’t work, you’ll be the first to know. OK? I’ll call up Alabama and say, ‘Hey, you know what?’ But it is working.”

Jones was caught deriding Trump in a video from a documentary leaked in March where he said that he wished he had never met Trump and that he was sick of the former president.

Here are the comments from Trump about vaccines:







Trump gets booed at rally in Alabama



www.youtube.com



