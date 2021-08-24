https://www.oann.com/mlb-roundup-yankees-win-10th-straight-snap-braves-win-streak/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=mlb-roundup-yankees-win-10th-straight-snap-braves-win-streak



Aug 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) follows through on a two run double against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Aug 21, 2021; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Giancarlo Stanton (27) follows through on a two run double against the Minnesota Twins during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

August 24, 2021

Giancarlo Stanton homered, doubled and drove in three runs to lead the visiting New York Yankees to their 10th straight win, a 5-1 decision over the Atlanta Braves, whose nine-game winning streak ended.

It was the first time since 1901 that two teams carrying winning streaks of nine or more games had met. The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak for the fourth time in the past 16 years. The last time they had a longer run was when they won 11 in a row in 1985.

Jordan Montgomery (5-5) got the win after allowing one run on two hits and four walks with two strikeouts in five innings. He has allowed three or fewer runs in his past 10 starts. The losing pitcher was Huascar Ynoa (4-3), who worked six innings and gave up three runs on four hits. He struck out nine and walked one.

Gary Sanchez had a two-run single for New York, and Aaron Judge added two hits. Dansby Swanson homered for the Braves’ lone run.

Cubs 6, Rockies 4

Rafael Ortega belted a walk-off two-run home run against Rockies reliever Daniel Bard as host Chicago snapped a franchise-record 13-game home losing streak with a victory over Colorado.

Chicago erased a 4-1 deficit after seven innings with three runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth. It all added up to the Cubs’ first win at Wrigley Field since July 26. Ian Happ paced the Cubs with three hits, including two doubles, while Codi Heuer and Manuel Rodriguez both logged one inning of scoreless relief following a resilient start from Kyle Hendricks.

C.J. Cron had three hits for the Rockies, who lost their second straight. Leadoff man Connor Joe added two hits. Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela was again unable to pick up his first win since June 2 despite contributing his third straight quality start, allowing one run on five hits in six innings with two walks and six strikeouts.

Mariners 5, Athletics 3

Ty France homered to tie the game and Jake Bauers delivered a two-run single two outs later as Seattle rallied for three in the ninth inning to beat host Oakland.

Mitch Haniger also homered for the third-place Mariners, who not only closed within two games of second-place Oakland in the American League West but also within 5 1/2 of the first-place Houston Astros. Anthony Misiewicz (4-4) was credited with the win after pitching a scoreless eighth.

Matt Olson broke a sixth-inning tie with his 32nd home run for Oakland. The A’s, who blew late leads in consecutive losses to the San Francisco Giants over the weekend, got shutout relief from Andrew Chafin and Sergio Romo leading into the ninth on Monday.

Red Sox 8, Rangers 4 (11 innings)

Travis Shaw hit a walk-off grand slam in the 11th inning as Boston prevailed in a back-and-forth game against visiting Texas in the rubber match of a three-game series.

Christian Vazquez reached on a sacrifice bunt to open the 11th that allowed Hunter Renfroe, who began the inning at second base, to advance to third. Rangers reliever Dennis Santana (2-3) intentionally walked Alex Verdugo (3 for 4) before serving up Shaw’s grand slam.

With Boston down to its final strike in the 10th, Rafael Devers launched a tying 420-foot RBI double to deep center to allow Xander Bogaerts to score from first.

Royals 7, Astros 1

Daniel Lynch produced a second consecutive solid outing and Salvador Perez homered and drove in his career-best 81st run as Kansas City won at Houston.

The Royals improved to 4-1 and clinched the season series against the American West-leading Astros while winning for the seventh time in nine road games.

Lynch (4-3) allowed one run on six hits and three walks with five strikeouts in five innings. Kansas City’s Whit Merrifield finished 3-for-5 with a double, a triple and three RBIs.

Blue Jays 2, White Sox 1

Pinch runner Breyvic Valera scored on Craig Kimbrel’s wild pitch with two outs in the eighth inning and Toronto defeated visiting Chicago. The first-place White Sox have lost three in a row.

Reese McGuire started the bottom of the eighth with an infield single against Kimbrel (2-4). Valera, running for McGuire, took second on a wild pitch as Bo Bichette struck out. Valera took third on a groundout and then after Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was walked intentionally, Valera scored on a wild pitch with Teoscar Hernandez at the plate.

Tim Mayza (3-1) pitched a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts to pick up the win in the opener of the four-game series. Jordan Romano pitched a perfect ninth with two strikeouts to earn his 12th save.

Pirates 6, Diamondbacks 5

Ke’Bryan Hayes’ RBI groundout in the eighth inning broke a tie and Pittsburgh erased a four-run deficit to beat visiting Arizona.

Yoshi Tsutsugo homered, Bryan Reynolds hit an RBI triple and Jacob Stallings added an RBI double for the Pirates, who had lost 10 straight at home against Arizona dating back to May 2017. Pittsburgh starter Wil Crowe gave up five runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings, with one walk and five strikeouts.

Daulton Varsho homered, Christian Walker hit a three-run single and Ketel Marte added an RBI single for the Diamondbacks. Arizona right-hander Humberto Mejia, making his 2021 debut, pitched five innings, allowing two runs and six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts. He also doubled and scored during his first-ever appearance with the Diamondbacks.

–Field Level Media

