https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/61250970bbafd42ff58a24c2
The UN and EU issued statements on Tuesday criticizing the Palestinian Authority for the “politically motivated” arrest of activists and “continued pressure” on people demonstrating in the territory….
The cell phone of a passenger on an Alaska Airlines jet caught fire after the plane landed at the Sea-Tac International Airport, forcing the crew to deploy evacuation slides to get everyone off the pl…
Israel’s Health Ministry has announced that the eligible age for receiving a Covid booster shot has been lowered to include citizens over 30, as the tally of daily coronavirus cases continues to tick …
Ohio Senate Candidate J.D. Vance joined Steve Bannon on The War Room to talk about Joe Biden and the Democrats’ historic disaster in Afghanistan. J.D. Vance, the author of Hillbilly Elegy on the purpo…